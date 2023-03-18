NFL: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (copy)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson stiff arms New York Giants safety Julian Love following a reception during the third quarter at Lumen Field in Seattle. This week, the Hawks signed Love to bolster their secondary.

 Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks continued the makeover of their defense Friday by signing free agent defensive back Julian Love, formerly of the New York Giants.

The team announced the signing Friday afternoon. ESPN reported that Love agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $12 million.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?