The Seahawks might need a few days to determine if safety Jamal Adams can play Saturday in a wild-card playoff game against the Rams after injuring his left shoulder Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said.
"We'll see what happens today and the next couple days," Carroll said Monday during his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle. "See how he feels and all."
Adams injured his left shoulder early in the fourth quarter of the 26-23 victory Sunday over the 49ers, and was visibly upset on the sideline.
Adams, who was injured with 10 minutes to go, actually returned for two plays after the injury, playing deep on the 49ers' second-to-last series of the game, when Benson Mayowa forced a fumble by San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard (Adams roamed the back end of the secondary on each play and didn't have to make a hit).
Carroll said after the game that "the early stuff from trainers (is) that he'll play next week."
But Carroll had no other update on Adams, saying he hadn't seen him since Sunday night. The team will have a condensed schedule this week with the Saturday game, meaning Tuesday will be like their usual full Wednesday with a walk-through and practice, and Thursday like Wednesday, etc.
Adams injured his right shoulder in a game against the Rams in November but played through it. He did not miss a snap in the next three games despite saying for the first game or two he felt as if he was playing with one arm.
Adams also missed four games this season because of a groin injury. Despite the injuries, Adams had a team-high 9.5 sacks, an NFL record for a defensive back (since sacks became an official stat in 1982).
Asked about how dejected Adams appeared, Carroll noted that Adams is "real emotional. He wants to play. It kind of crushed him (not to be able to play). ...
"But he got hurt, and he handled it, wanted to go back in. We had to take his helmet away and all that on the sidelines because he wanted to fight with his guys."
Adams played 54 of 66 defensive snaps Sunday.
This is Adams' first chance to play in the postseason after three years with the Jets.