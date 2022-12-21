211002-sports-lockettmetcalf01 (copy)

Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett, left, and DK Metcalf before the start of a game against the Tennessee Titans last season. Recently signed Laquon Treadwell helped recruit Metcalf to Ole Miss.

 Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

RENTON — Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett had what doctors called a "perfect" surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand Monday night, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

So perfect that Carroll said again Tuesday that there is a chance Lockett may miss only one game, Saturday at Kansas City.



