No sooner did the Seahawks set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday than they began making changes to it on Wednesday.
Seattle added two players in the morning, claiming offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley off waivers from the 49ers and defensive back Nigel Warrior off waivers from the Ravens.
Seattle had to make two moves to get each onto the 53-man roster and did so by waiving guard Phil Haynes and releasing quarterback Sean Mannion.
The addition of Shepley and waiving of Haynes means Seattle still has 11 offensive linemen on its current 53-man roster.
Shepley has played both guard and tackle and played guard for one season in the Canadian Football League in 2019 with Saskatchewan — he is a native of Windsor, Ontario, and played at the University of British Columbia.
Shepley was listed as playing guard and center for the 49ers this preseason by Pro Football Focus with 70 snaps at center and the other 26 at guard.
The Seahawks were also reported by the NFL Network to be signing quarterback Jake Luton. But that move was not yet official as of Wednesday afternoon. The Seahawks will have to make another roster move to get him on the 53 once his singing is completed.
The 6-6 Luton started three games last season for the Jags, completing 60 of 110 passes for 473 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. But the Jags now have Trevor Lawrence at QB and waived Luton on Tuesday in the cutdown to 53. Luton also played at Idaho and Ventura (Calif.) College.
When Seattle kept Mannion it marked the first time since 2015 Seattle had three QBs on its active roster, something it has not felt the need for due to Russell Wilson’s durability. Mannion was signed early in camp and played in all three preseason games for Seattle.
Warrior, who is the son of former NFL standout Dale Carter, played safety at Tennessee and entered the league this season as an undrafted free agent.
He was said to be off to a strong start with the Ravens before suffering a leg injury early in camp. He returned to play 63 snaps in the Ravens’ final two preseason games, listed by Pro Football Focus as playing right cornerback.
Seattle has potential injury situations with two defensive backs — cornerback Tre Brown and safety Ryan Neal — and adding someone able to play both spots could mean the Seahawks are looking for depth.
None of the 26 players the Seahawks waived on Tuesday were claimed, so the Seahawks were able to re-sign as many as they wanted to the practice squad.
The Seahawks announced that 14 players were signed to the practice squad, all players who had been with the team in training camp. Seattle can have 17, so three more could be added later.
Here are the 14 announced:
- DT Myles Adams
- LB Aaron Donkor
- G Greg Eiland
- WR Aaron Fuller
- WR Penny Hart
- DT Jarrod Hewitt
- WR Cade Johnson
- RB Josh Johnson
- G Pier-Olivier Lestage
- TE Tyler Mabry
- DT Robert Nkemdiche
- CB John Reid
- LB Jon Rhattigan
- WR Cody Thompson
Changes to NFL rules have made the practice squad more important than ever in roster construction.
Specifically, teams can elevate two players from the practice squad each week to the active game day roster and can elevate another within 90 minutes of kickoff in the event of a late COVID-19 positive test result.