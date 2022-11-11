220927-sports-pete01

Pete Carroll looks at the fourth down situation before deciding to take the points on a field goal in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Seattle. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Nov. 11MUNICH  Aaron Donkor could have been the star of this Seahawks game like no other.

The 27-year-old German linebacker has had not one but two press conference in front of banks of television cameras this week. One was at Seattle's team facility in Renton. The other was Thursday in front of hordes of media from Europe, the U.S. and his home country.



___ (c)2022 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?