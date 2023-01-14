LOS ANGELES — Sean McVay informed the Rams on Friday that he will return to coach for a seventh season, the team announced.

McVay, who guided the Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2021 and then suffered through a 5-12 season in 2022, said Monday he would take some time to reflect on the season and decide whether he would return.



©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

