Former Kraken radio analyst Dave Tomlinson said this week he thoroughly enjoyed his two seasons helping introduce the NHL game to Seattle and had planned to keep doing it for years to come.

But an NHL broadcast "opportunity in Canada" arose in May that he said was too good to pass up. Tomlinson, 54, a Canadian citizen in the U.S. on a work visa, insisted he can't divulge specifics until his position is officially announced nor even say whether it's akin to his prior team-level role with Sports Radio KJR and the Kraken.



