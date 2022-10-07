SPORTS-BKN-SEATTLE-FRANCHISE-GET
Shawn Kemp of the Seattle Supersonics pulls in an offensive rebound over Dennis Rodman and Luc Longley, back, of the Chicago Bulls as Supersonics teammate Gary Payton looks on during the first half of the fourth game of the 1996 NBA Finals.

 Jonathan Daniel

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee presided over a meeting of Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers captains at midcourt before tipoff Monday evening as Lenny Wilkens, the coach of Seattle's lone NBA championship team in 1979, found his courtside seat. On the outer edge of the temporary court inside this city's two-year-old Climate Pledge Arena roamed Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton and Detlef Schrempf, headliners of the SuperSonics' 1996 run to the NBA Finals.

Macklemore, the rapper who grew up in Seattle, entered by the Payton-and-Kemp combination and grabbed a microphone. His volume raising, he called the night a reminder that Seattle, which lost the SuperSonics to relocation to Oklahoma City in 2008, deserved another NBA team. The declaration earned cheers, but he turned out to be the opening act.



