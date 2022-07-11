SEATTLE — The Mariners are now the winners of eight consecutive games.
They have also won 16 of their past 19 contests.
Less than a month removed from falling 10 games below .500 to wrap up a troubling homestand midway through June, the Mariners are surging.
"We're playing really good baseball now," Seattle first baseman Ty France said postgame Sunday, after the Mariners completed a four-game series sweep of the visiting Blue Jays in front of a packed crowd.
"It's a lot of fun. This is a good group of guys, good clubhouse, and we're definitely making the best of it right now. It's really fun showing up to the field and playing with these guys every day."
With one week to play before the All-Star break begins, Seattle (45-42) is suddenly tied for the third American League Wild Card spot with Toronto, and poised to enter the second half of the season in position to make a run at ending a two-decade postseason drought.
"We have a lot of baseball left to go, we have a lot of big series ahead, big games," Mariners manager Scott Servais said postgame Sunday. " ... If our guys continue to have fun, prepare the way they do, it's going to be fun. It's going to be fun to watch."
That has proved the case in recent weeks. Back on June 19, the Mariners ended a long weekend series with the visiting Angels by being shut out for the second consecutive game, and fourth time in an 11-game homestand.
They left Seattle with a 29-39 record, having endured three series losses in a row at home.
But, they haven't lost a series since.
The Mariners regrouped to sweep the A's in three games in Oakland. They took two of three when they visited the Angels on that trip to California.
They returned home to Seattle late last month to host the Orioles, and won two of three in that series before taking three of four from the A's to end a much more promising homestand and begin this recent string of wins.
In the past week, the club also swept the Padres in a short two-game series in San Diego before returning home for the four-game sweep of the Blue Jays.
Seattle hasn't lost a game since July 1.
"We certainly went through our struggles early, but I believe in this team," Servais said. "I've always believed in it. We work and we prepare as well as anybody in the league, and if you keep doing those things and be consistent with your process, eventually it will pay off. And that's what we're seeing right now."
The results have indeed shifted since that stretch in June when the Mariners scuffled in those series losses to Boston, Minnesota and the Angels at home.
"We got going," France said. "The pitchers are dominating. We're putting good at-bats together. Putting up runs now. And the bullpen has been phenomenal.
"Just good team baseball."
That the Mariners have also picked up six consecutive wins in the past week against two clubs currently in Wild Card position in San Diego and Toronto is also convincing.
Seattle's offense unloaded for 14 runs in a pair of decisive wins over the Padres last week, and put up another eight in the series-opening win against the Blue Jays on Thursday.
The past three games, the Mariners found ways to win in close contests. They won Friday night's 11-inning contest on Eugenio Suarez's three-run walk-off home run. Both Saturday night's and Sunday afternoon's games were decided by late-inning, go-ahead blasts by recently acquired veteran Carlos Santana, who has now homered three times in the past two games.
"Everything is positive right now," Santana said postgame Sunday. "So, we have to keep it up."
Seattle has six more chances to add to its recent run of wins before the midsummer break, and travels to meet Washington and Texas this week.
"We're relying on everybody and we're getting it done," Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez said postgame Sunday. "That's the best way to describe it."
Rodriguez selected to All-Star Game
Rookie Julio Rodriguez is headed to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.
The 21-year-old center fielder, who made his big league debut on Opening Day, and in the past four months has become a staple in Seattle's everyday lineup, was selected to the AL team Sunday afternoon when MLB announced full rosters for the game.
"I got pretty excited when I found out I was going to be a part of the All-Star team," Rodriguez said pregame Sunday. "It's like a dream. It's like a dream that I had as a kid, and being able to achieve that right now, in my first year, I'm definitely really excited about the work that I've done."
Entering the week, he is hitting .274/.334/.477 with 50 runs scored, 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 RBI, while his 21 stolen bases are tied for the AL lead.
Rodriguez also leads the Mariners in stolen bases and runs scored, and is tied for the team lead in total hits (89), doubles, triples and home runs.
Rodriguez was the only Mariners player selected, though rosters could still shift due ahead of the game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
France has been one of the most consistent hitters in the AL this season, and enters the week hitting .306/.379/.460 with 32 runs scored, 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBI through 74 appearances this season.
"Just looking at what Ty's meant to our team we would not even be close to being in this position if it wasn't for Ty France carrying us. Literally carrying us," Servais said postgame Sunday.
"The most consistent bat not just on our team, but one of the most consistent bats in the American League. So, again, hopefully he catches a break and he can still get in, because he's very, very deserving."
Mariners starter Logan Gilbert has also turned in an impressive first half, posting a 10-3 record and 2.80 ERA in 18 starts and striking out 100 while walking 29 across 106 innings.
The 2022 MLB Draft runs Sunday-Tuesday next week and will include 20 rounds. The first two rounds are Sunday, with Rounds 3-10 following Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday. Seattle's first pick is at No. 21 overall.
On deck
The Mariners depart for a six-game road trip this week to conclude the first half of the season. They begin a two-game set against the Nationals on Tuesday, then visit the Rangers for a four-game series before heading into the All-Star break.