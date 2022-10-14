SEATTLE — During what's going to be the busiest sports weekend in Seattle's recent history, anyone trying to move around the city might consider leaving the car at home.
For those using I-5 and I-90, there will be some closures and lane reductions to be aware of as well, although Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Tom Pearce said the agency planned for a lighter construction weekend before the sports bonanza.
The Mariners will play their first playoff home game in more than 20 years Saturday against the Houston Astros at 1:07 p.m. That same day, the Huskies play a home football game at 2:30 p.m. against the Arizona Wildcats and then the Kraken will play their first home game of the season against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. in Climate Pledge Arena.
On Sunday, the Mariners could have another game at 12:07 p.m., but only if they win Saturday. The Seahawks are scheduled to play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals, but the game time will be bumped to 2:30 p.m. if the Mariners-Astros game is necessary.
WSDOT saw this weekend coming, even before the agency knew there would be a playoff game, and intentionally scaled back maintenance work.
___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone