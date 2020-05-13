EAST WENATCHEE — Over the past three seasons, Eastmont senior captain Nate Balauro has been the gold standard at midfield because of his tenacity, skill, endurance, leadership, and unique ability to flush any negative and remain focused.
He’s the type of soccer player that every coach dreams about, said Wildcats head coach Vidal Hurtado.
“I think he has been one of the most solid players I’ve seen in my time at Eastmont,” said Hurtado, who’s now in his third year at the helm. “And I let him know (often) that I appreciate him very much.”
Aside from the Espinoza brothers (Flavio and Johan), Balauro has been the main lynchpin for the Wildcats because of his skill and demeanor out on the pitch, which permeates throughout the rest of the team. He’s the guy everyone on the team looks up too and is revered by the coaching staff for his work ethic.
“He’s extremely important for many reasons," Hurtado said. "The other guys see him as someone who is a workhorse. He stays calm and collected at all times, and he is a distributor; he plays the ball forward and creates a lot of opportunities. We were lacking an individual in the middle to take control; he (filled) that role and is comfortable on the ball.”
Balauro would have made the varsity team as a freshman but was relegated to junior varsity after initially transferring from Omak, where he grew up. But the years of playing with his older brothers and their friends helped season him for high school competition.
It became clear pretty early on that he was going to be a special talent, said Hurtado.
“Just his pure willingness to work hard regardless of the situation,” Hurtado said. “He had a ‘What can I do for the team’ type of attitude and that’s what impressed me the most. I can remember the day he got choiced into East Wenatchee; from day one, I could see that he wanted to continue getting better. He didn’t care too much about slowing down.”
“There wasn’t much we had to work or help him with technically. He already possessed creativity as a freshman; we just had to help him make the right decisions. On everything else, he was solid.”
Balauro made all-league as a sophomore after scoring nine goals and recording five assists — on a team that finished fourth at state and boasted both Johan and Flavio, who combined for 36 goals and 16 assists. He then followed that up with another all-league performance his junior year, bagging four goals and three assists as primarily a center-mid. But it was a disappointing finish to the season after the Wildcats got bounced in the district championship against Sunnyside.
Of course, all that did was provide motivation coming into this spring. And with Flavio and eight other seniors returning to the squad, expectations were high. Eastmont figured to be a top team in the Big 9 (along with Wenatchee) and compete for a state title before the shutdown.
Balauro thought this year’s team was even better than the group that finished fourth in 2018.
“Honestly, this year was going to be better than sophomore year,” Balauro said Wednesday morning. “We had a good team (in 2018), but it was more that we had a few solid players that held it together, and everyone else filled in. This season we had a great team overall and in the short time we were practicing, everyone was connecting. I was pretty confident.”
Not just an athlete
On the field, Balauro’s skills are unquestioned, but he’s been just as exemplary off of it, Hurtado said. Not only was this year’s team the most talented, he thought, but also the most student-oriented.
“He is a reliable student-athlete, which is the kind of player we look for and why I chose him as captain,” Hurtado said. “When the other players and underclassmen see success (in the classroom) from a person like Nate, they want to replicate that. It helps the program have stability.”
Balauro signed his letter of intent in April and heads to Whatcom Community College — along with Flavio — in the fall. Like Flavio, Balauro hopes to eventually earn a spot at nearby Western Washington, where Johan is currently playing.
“Just keep playing soccer, that’s the dream,” Balauro said. “I feel like Flavio and I could do some damage this year at Whatcom and I’m excited for the start of the season.”
To maintain his fitness in preparation for the fall season, Balauro said he’s been mixing in some workouts with his online learning and heads to the park as much as he can to continue working on his touch and ball control.
The thought of "what could have been" will always be there but it’s now onto college. The Wildcats, though, will have a gaping hole to fill in the middle going forward.
“He’s a great player, ultimately, because he’s involved, he has a voice, and his demeanor is beyond his years,” Hurtado said. “I’ve never seen the kid get angry. He just keeps his cool in every situation and gives comfort to the other guys when he’s on the field. He earns respect, but never demands it. I look forward to watching him compete wherever he goes.”