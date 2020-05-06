WENATCHEE — Pole vaulting is not the most glamorous event in track and field, but it is one of the most difficult, according to Wenatchee High School assistant track coach David Morris. It is all about technique and takes a great deal of talent, patience, strength and body awareness.
That’s where senior Carter McGinnis soars above his contemporaries.
Despite finishing 15th at last year’s state tournament, McGinnis came into this spring season as the No. 1 ranked boys pole vaulter in 4A. He had an excellent indoor season, clearing (14’ 6") in January at the National Pole Vaulting Summit in Reno, Nevada, before receiving an invite to the Nike Invitational in Boise, Idaho, in February.
“It’s an elite invitational but Carter had a great meet,” Morris said Wednesday. “He cleared (14’ 11.75") by nearly a foot.”
The Wenatchee record of (15’ 1), which has stood for the last 23 years, would have surely been toppled by McGinnis sometime this spring, Morris said.
“He was all over that,” Morris said, “and he was a top contender for state this year, possibly even winning the event based on the way he was going. That first week of the season, he vaulted 15 feet and cleared it by a foot easily. He was taking some good jumps at 16 feet, so he was ready to go.”
It’s pretty amazing when you consider McGinnis, as a freshman, had no real inclination toward pole vaulting. In middle school, he ran and did both the long and triple jump. But pole vaulting? No.
“I just didn’t really know much about it at all,” McGinnis said Tuesday.
But at some point at the beginning of the season his freshman year, coach Morris pulled McGinnis aside and asked him to join his vaulting crew.
“The spring coach sent him over to me one day; he wasn’t the tallest kid — having height is an advantage — but what I saw was this attitude and drive to succeed. He had an innate (desire) to get better and, as a coach, you can’t teach that. I always watch for kids like that.”
Still, pole vaulting didn’t come naturally to Carter at first. He struggled in the beginning and even told Morris before one meet during his sophomore year that he wanted to switch back to long jumping.
“He was getting frustrated that success wasn’t coming as fast as he would have liked,” Morris said. “But I told him that he needed to come back and was cajoling him to try and stay with it. It was a challenge for him sophomore year.”
Eventually, McGinnis dropped long jumping and came back to vaulting with intensity; he began refining his technique and worked at it nearly every day. McGinnis started working out with a teammate who had a pit and vaulted as much as possible.
“He was struggling, struggling, struggling, and then, all of a sudden, one day it clicked,” Morris said.
McGinnis was topping out at (9’ 6") as a freshman, but improved his personal record by 2 feet during sophomore year, clearing (11’ 6") at the NCW Invite in 2018. That summer, McGinnis soared above (13’ 2") at the Junior Olympic Championships, which he then bested last spring, vaulting 14 feet at a district meet in Moses Lake.
“After the Junior Olympics, he wasn’t hard to coach; I would give him a directive and he would apply it and figure it out,” Morris said. “Pole vaulting is all about technique; you need to make about 32 moves in less than a second and you have to be an all-around good athlete. We encourage kids to lift in the winter and Carter really focused on that over the last two years. And he has natural speed that he’s able to translate into his jumps. He’s just amazing and will leave as the No. 2 boys pole vaulter in school history.”
McGinnis, who has been riding his mountain bike often since the shutdown, will head to Seattle Pacific University (SPU) in the fall on an academic and athletic scholarship. He’ll look to become one of the Falcons' lead vaulters in the spring, which according to Morris, is doable.
“He has potential at SPU if he can clear 16 feet and above,” Morris said. “If he’s able to do that, he’ll be one of the top vaulters in the division, and he’ll get to compete against UW, Boise State and other Division l schools.”