CHELAN — If there is one player Dana Papasedero and the Chelan Mountain Goats could count on over the last three years, it’s pitcher Connor Wilson.
Serving as the team’s ace — along with Sam Austin — the senior posted a 1.27 ERA and struck out 51 batters in 44 innings last season; he's lost only two games throughout all of high school; and he earned all-state honors in 2019 after helping shepherd the Goats to a (21-3) record and a third-place finish at state.
“When you hand him the ball and write his name on the lineup card, you have a pretty good feeling about that day,” Mountain Goats head coach Dana Papasedero said of Wilson, who stands at 6-foot-1-inch and resembles a left-handed Tim Lincecum with his mane flowing out the back of his ballcap. “He just competes out there, and all he does is win.”
Anytime Chelan had a big game, “we threw him out there,” Papasedero said.
Last season, Wilson was on the bump for Chelan’s must-win crossover game against Deer Park and tossed a gem. The southpaw allowed only three hits while striking out seven in a complete-game shutout, sending the Goats to state. He then collected his fifth win of the season after dominating Colville for six innings in the third-place game.
Had Chelan beat University Prep in the semifinals, Wilson would have been given the nod in the state title game.
That type of pressure is something the senior revels in. When he’s on the mound, he’s at home.
“It feels like that’s where I belong,” Wilson said Wednesday. “I played centerfield as well in high school but now as I go into college I want to concentrate on my pitching. I feel like that’s exactly where I need to be.”
Papasedero first took notice of Wilson’s potential while watching him throw in the high school gym as a seventh grader; remarking to his father Brad that there was practically nothing to fix with his motion.
“He had a good arm angle, great balance and he was focused,” Papasedero said, thinking back. “I thought he was going to evolve into a great player, which he did.”
As a left-hander, his fastball naturally runs away from a right-handed batter, which paired with his changeup and sweeping breaking ball, makes things difficult for hitters, Papasedero said.
But the best attribute going for Wilson is his accuracy. He throws strikes, allows few walks and gets a lot of ground-ball outs.
“Combine that with being a left-handed pitcher and that gets you a lot of wins in high school,” Papasedero said.
But Wilson isn’t just a pitcher-only (known as a P.O in baseball circles). He was starting to come along offensively at the end of last season.
“I was looking forward to watching him; he was going to hit cleanup for us, showing that he does have some power,” Papasedero said. “He was taking balls out of the park in batting practice, and our field is pretty big. He’s just an extremely good athlete.”
Wilson, a three-sport athlete coming into high school, started focusing on basketball and baseball after his sophomore year. While he has been the Goats leading scorer each the past three seasons on the court, baseball was the more viable route to college. So, he decided to go “all-in” before his junior year and began training year-round.
Wilson’s parlayed that drive into a college commitment at Yakima Valley Community College, where he’ll be joined by teammate Cade Christopherson.
“I’m super excited to go down there; they have a history of getting guys better for the next level and have a winning culture,” Wilson said. “It’ll help to have (Cade) down there and have someone to communicate with. It’s going to be hard but I’m ready for it.”
While social-distancing over the past month, Wilson has continued to get his work in, heading to the baseball field nearly every day to play some catch. He’s been running stairs and finding heavy stones to lug up the incline.
It’s all about staying in shape for summer ball — which is still on the table — while preparing for the jump to college next spring.
“We had been working our butts off getting ready to make another run,” Wilson said. “Having it cut off (sucks); we wanted another shot. But I won’t allow myself to be anything short of what I was going to be this season.”