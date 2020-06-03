EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School head golf coach Pat Welch thought this was going to be Emilee Wentworth’s spring.
After shooting an 86 and 92 in last year’s state tournament at Hangman Valley in Spokane — finishing 44th in the process — Wentworth spent all winter polishing her game. She went up to Highlander Golf Course frequently to work with local golf guru and PGA professional Ed Paine and use one of their two simulators. When the calendar hit March, she was ready.
With Davis’ Cassie Kim — one of the best female golfers in Big 9 history — now at Gonzaga, the Big 9 was for the taking. Welch thought Wentworth could push for a top-15 finish at state, which last year would have required a 160 combined score.
“I’ve never seen her swing so well in the week in a half we had this spring,” Welch said Tuesday. “I felt very confident she would have several rounds in the 70’s. At state, she could have been in the 77-78 range the way she was swinging.”
Considering where Wentworth was at as a freshman, her level of improvement is incredible.
Wentworth started playing the summer before her freshman year, still 13 as a late-birthday freshman, and was shooting generally in the 108-120 range.
“I think her average was around 116,” Welch said.
But after refining her game a little in the offseason, Wentworth was a completely different golfer in her sophomore year. In the district tournament at Yakima Elks Golf & Country Club, she carded a six-over-par 80 — with 13 pars — to take third place, becoming the first Eastmont sophomore to qualify for state since 2007.
At state, Wentworth shot an opening-round 91 and missed the cut by eight shots. It was back to the practice greens for her while Kim placed third, carding a 69 and 72.
Wentworth entered her junior year with a goal of making the cut.
“She was fearless,” Welch said. “It just seemed as the stakes got bigger, she rose to the occasion. There was one time I remember going up to her group in a tournament to see how she was doing and she snapped, ‘Don’t talk to me; I’m in the zone.’ And that just warms my heart because she knows that when you get in that zone, you don’t think — it’s just auto-plot. So, don’t get in her way.”
Welch spent the rest of that tournament watching the other groups. He understood the message.
“For golfers, it happens so rarely to get into that kind of rhythm,” he said.
Wentworth was in that kind of rhythm all spring her junior year, often paired with Kim in tournaments. At the district tournament, Wentworth shot a 39 on the front-nine and sat just two back at the turn.
“I remember she came up to me and said, ‘I’m only two behind Cassie and she is really mad,’” Welch said. “I told her to just stay in the zone.”
“Some girls are intimidated playing with someone that good, but if you think about it, when you play with someone like that and observe what they are doing, you’re going to improve as opposed to playing with girls shooting 95 or above. They don’t do things as well as girls shooting 72's, 73’s or 74’s.”
Wentworth finished out with an 81, earning her second-straight bid to state. This spring, barring something unforeseen, would have made three in a row, with Wentworth leading the top squad in the Big 9.
Instead, with COVID-19 wiping away her senior season, Wentworth has been stuck inside wrapping up her classes. She said she’s only swung the clubs once since the courses reopened in May, and the round, “wasn’t the greatest,” though she plans to get out more over the summer. She’ll need the extra work as she gets ready for her first college golf season at North Idaho Community College.
“That’ll be good,” Welch said. “They have a pretty good program from what I’ve been able to read and they have a good coach (Russell Grove, who is the top-ranked PGA professional in the Pacific Northwest). It’s unfortunate that she missed a good year of getting better, but she’s on a good path of improvement.”