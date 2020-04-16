EAST WENATCHEE — This year’s Eastmont boys soccer team, collectively, was the most talented that head coach Vidal Hurtado said he’s had in his three seasons at the helm.
Despite a disappointing 2019 season, where the Wildcats came up just short against Sunnyside in the district championship, with 10 quality seniors returning, Eastmont had its eyes on that elusive state title. That, of course, was wiped away with schools being closed and the entire spring season canceled.
“We were looking forward to seeing if we could put it together,” Hurtado said Wednesday. “We had great chemistry and we were going to create a lot of opportunities with our front five.”
Leading that charge would have been senior Flavio Espinoza, a 5-foot-5 prolific goal-scorer who netted 16 goals as a sophomore before joining the U16/17 Crossfire Premier club team in Kirkland during his junior year.
Because of the commitment, Espinoza was barred from playing for Eastmont while he was with Crossfire. But all the travel that inherently comes with a year-long club team on the other side of the mountains eventually caught up with him. So, he decided to return to Eastmont for his senior year.
“It was a hard decision to make,” Espinoza said of leaving Crossfire, where he scored 10 goals in 12 starts last season. “It was a good experience to play at that high of a level but I wanted to help out with my parents who were paying the gas for three practices and two scrimmages a week. I also wanted to come back and play with my friends.”
Espinoza made Eastmont’s varsity team as a freshman, where he had the opportunity to play with his two older brothers, Jose and Johan, both of whom eventually went on to play at Wenatchee Valley College.
That first season was a little rough; the Wildcats dropped five of their last seven games at home to close out the season. But Flavio, often outworking the bigger guys, made a strong impression on Hurtado, who was then an assistant coach.
“He was already fast and able to compete against the upperclassmen, but what impressed me most was how he used his body,” Hurtado said. “He’s not big, but he would fight for balls against guys 4 inches taller and 30 pounds heavier. He just knows how to get around them and he was intelligent with his decision making.”
Flavio improved over his freshman summer before he and his brother Johan completely terrorized the Big 9 the next season, forming one of the league’s most dynamic duos. Often back-flipping after goals, Flavio added pizzazz while Johan was just a stone-cold killer on the pitch.
They were essentially Batman and Robin — the roles were just reversed every game.
In 13 games, brothers Espinoza combined for 36 goals and 16 assists as they helped lead Eastmont to a district title and the Final Four at state — eventually finishing fourth. Whenever there was a goal, it seemed one or both of the Espinozas were involved.
“They had very good chemistry,” Vidal said of Johan and Flavio. “They fed off each other really well and they weren’t competing for the most goals. That helped out a lot. It was just impressive to see them work together.”
That connection, Flavio said, was the product of hours of sweat in the backyard.
“It’s crazy what (Johan) and myself were able to do. He helped me so much and it was a lot of fun playing with him. Hopefully, we can run it back in Bellingham.”
After finishing his sophomore season at WVC, Johan transferred to Western Washington where he’ll play an integral role for the Vikings this upcoming season. Flavio, meanwhile, has chosen to play at Whatcom Community College this fall and plans to live with Johan in Bellingham.
As Flavio now prepares for his first collegiate season, he said he’s been dribbling in his backyard, lifting weights in his garage and going on long-distance bike rides to keep his legs fit — all while mixing in some online learning, of course.
But the what-if question about his senior-season will always be in the back of his head. And for Hurtado, he’ll now have to replace one of the best forwards in school history.
“He is the kind of player that doesn’t come around very often,” Hurtado said. “I was so excited to watch him compete and I know he was happy to come back and represent his school for his senior year. He’s just a natural talent.”