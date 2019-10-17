It was senior day for Eastmont at the Wenatchee High School pool on Tuesday. The Wildcats were swimming against Big 9 rival Moses Lake. Eastmont won the meet 104-82.
spotlight
Keeping the community informed
Holding local officials accountable
Giving a voice to the voiceless
It's only possible with your support.
Keeping the community informed
Holding local officials accountable
Giving a voice to the voiceless
It's only possible with your support.
Please log in, or sign up to access your account and countinue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
It was senior day for Eastmont at the Wenatchee High School pool on Tuesday. The Wildcats were swimming against Big 9 rival Moses Lake. Eastmont won the meet 104-82.
Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225
Photo Editor
I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription