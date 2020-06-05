WENATCHEE — For Wenatchee seniors Logan Nelson, Freddy Reynaga, Carlos Viramontes and Colby Gillin, the torch had been passed. This spring was supposed to be their time to shine.
“We were ready,” Reynaga, one of the two senior captains, said Friday morning just before heading off to Wenatchee’s graduation ceremony. “We knew we were being overlooked by the other teams because we lost a lot of seniors from last season, but we knew we were going to be solid. We had 6-foot-5 Jack Wierzbicki on the outside, Carlos Viramontes in the middle — who just destroys that position — and sophomores Marcos (Bravo) and Tyler (Wisen) up top. So, we felt confident.”
Head coach Dennis Tronson believed this could have been the year Eastmont and Wenatchee played four times, settling the rivalry in the state championship.
“It wouldn't have surprised me,” Tronson said Thursday. “And every game would have gone to a shootout or ended with Carlos or Eastmont’s Flavio (Espinoza) hitting the game-winner. It would have been a 10-player shootout in the district final and then we would meet again in the finals. Everything lined up; I thought it really could have happened. Both teams had the ability — though I do like my chances with a 6-foot-5 keeper (Nelson) and the best center-mid (Viramontes) in the state.”
In a sense, this group had the same feeling as the 2016 state championship team; both disregarded at the start of the season, yet both brimming with talent.
Logan Nelson
Nelson caught Tronson's attention early.
“We saw a huge upside with him as a freshman coming in with his size and swagger,” Tronson said. “(The latter) was something we really noticed. He needed to be groomed a little, but we had first-team all-league keeper Alexis Calderilla ahead of him at the time.”
Midway through his freshman season, while still on JV at the time, Nelson came up to Tronson and asked him what he would need to do to get on the first-team level.
“I told him we loved what he did with his legs but he could improve his decision-making and how he communicated with the backline; when to leave the ball in the air or on the ground. We thought it would be good for him to go watch what Alexis does; he can send the ball but he doesn’t do that, he uses the whole field. They got to train for two years together and we saw him develop through that partnership. And he became a critical team-leader for us last year. He set high standards and created a lot of confidence in his teammates. It would have been really exciting to see what he would have done this year.”
Nelson verbally committed to the University of Portland last August.
Freddy Reynaga
Reynaga is a four-year varsity member and was the first person that Tronson appointed as captain before the start of the season. He was an integral part of the Panthers’ stingy backline, moving from center-back as a freshman and sophomore to more of an outside midfielder out on the wings.
Reynaga, picking up tricks from former Panthers Orlando Howe and Erik Owen, flourished at either position. He became a rock for Wenatchee in the back.
“He was critical,” Tronson said.
Reynaga committed to Wenatchee Valley College and is hoping to secure a starting role on the Knights squad in the fall.
“I’m ready,” Reynaga said. “Since all the seniors coming in didn’t get a senior season, I feel like it will just motivate everyone for college. I think we’ll have a good team.”
Carlos Viramontes
Like Reynaga, Viramontes is a four-year varsity player, and over the past two years, has become one of the best midfielders in the region — following in the footsteps of his older brother Miguel, who earned Big 9 Player of the Year honors in 2016 and scored the game-winning goal in the state championship.
“He was going to be player of the year,” Tronson said. “We had an open field in January and February and we put him with some of the younger guys just to see how they would play off each other; he just shredded people. Even in the jamboree, there were flashes where he took the ball and created space and opportunities for himself.”
Tronson even toyed with the idea of moving him up to forward.
“He has a center-mid mentality but if you give him the ball with space he can take a guy 1-on-1,” Tronson said. “We were going to tell him this year that we needed to be a little more selfish; his number of assists would have gone up because teams would be focusing on him, allowing his teammates to get better runs.”
Like Reynaga, Viramontes is headed to WVC in the fall and will compete for a spot in the starting-11.
“This was going to be my year, but I’m ready for the college season,” Viramontes said. “I’ve practiced with some of the guys on the team already and they’ve given me some tips on what to expect in terms of the style and physicality.”
Colby Gillin
Gillin, though rarely given his due, has been the glue for the Panthers over the past three seasons.
“He’s really the unsung hero of the senior class,” Tronson said. “He played everywhere from outside-mid to holding-mid; he was just our utility guy that can play all of the positions. You don’t see him a lot but he fills all the gaps. He’s a lot like his brother Dane, who was also on that 2016 team.”
Gillin will be joining Reynaga and Viramontes at WVC in the fall.
“I know these guys will be talked about a lot as we move forward,” Tronson said. “They were really close to the rest of the younger guys and set the tone for the incoming freshmen. They continued our tradition of being extremely competitive, driven and physical. And it was a pleasure to coach them.”