EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School senior Jacob Bindley had been working on his swing all offseason.
Returning as one of the top high school golfers in the area — as a two-time state participant with a 4-handicap — Bindley was hitting the range daily and dialing in his short-game prior to the spring season being canceled by COVID-19.
Since he’s worked at Highlander Golf Course the past two years, he’s had open access to the practice facilities whenever he’s off the clock, taking full advantage. Over the winter, he was in their simulator room three to four times a week.
This spring was going to be his season. The goal: making the cut state — after he had missed it each of the past two years.
“I really wanted it,” Bindley said Tuesday after finishing his shift at the golf course. “Missing the cut junior year just strengthened my resolve going into senior year. I knew it was my last shot and was planning to go over to (Liberty Lake Golf Course) a couple of times before state and practice on the course in preparation. I was putting the time in.”
According to head coach Spencer Ellis, Bindley had a good shot to not only make the cut at the end of the year tournament but also make a run at the top-10.
“He just had to put a couple of rounds together,” Ellis said. “He didn’t necessarily have a bad round last year; he shot somewhere in the high 30’s on the back-nine he just had some nerves on the front. I thought he was going to turn the corner and I was looking forward to watching him play.”
Over the past four years, Ellis has seen Bindley grow immensely — and his handicap evaporate down to a level most golfers fantasize about.
“It’s all because of his work ethic,” Ellis said. “Freshman year he was shooting in the mid-to-high 90's, but he got it all the way down into the 70's by his senior year. When he is not working, he’s practicing; he just loves being out on the course.”
There’s been a handful of Eastmont golfers who can shoot in the high 70’s to low 80’s consistently, but aside from Bindley and Connor Doyle, who finished in the top-15 in 2018 after carding a one-over 73 on the final day of state, no one has dipped below a 5-handicap.
“(Jacob) and Connor were just special talents,” said Ellis, who thought having Doyle and fellow upperclassman Zach Hammond — another solid golfer — play with Bindley helped raise his game.
“That helped tremendously. Connor and Zach were neck-and-neck and Jacob wanted to be right there in that group as well. They were good friends but competed with each other; they pushed him.”
As one of the lone upperclassmen, it was Bindley’s turn to lead the team this upcoming season. Even though the season was cut short after just two weeks, Ellis said he was impressed with how Bindley was able to connect with the younger guys and called him a “natural-born leader.”
Aside from having the chance to compete again at state, Bindley was relishing his role as mentor.
“I was really looking forward to being team captain, and I thought we would have had a good team,” he said. “We have some freshman that will certainly have a big impact over the next couple of years. I thought we would have been able to take the whole team to state, finishing in the top-2 with Davis. It was just a big shock and disappointment when the season was canceled.”
Golfing in the state was still kosher until Gov. Jay Inslee issued his stay-home order on March 23. But Bindley has remained active over the past month, taking advantage of his access to the golf simulator at Highlander. While the spring season was put off, Bindley says he’s just shifting his senior season to the summer — where he competes in tournaments on the Washington Junior Golf Association (WJGA) circuit.
Assuming they still go on, Bindley plans to sign up for a few tournaments in June and July.
Despite being recruited by a few small-private schools — including the cooking-school Johnson and Wales outside Denver, Colorado — Bindley has decided to attend UW and try to walk-on to the golf team in the fall.
Holding down a 76 18-hole average, one has to figure he’ll have a decent shot.
“We’ll see what happens,” Bindley said.