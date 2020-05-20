EAST WENATCHEE — This spring was supposed to be Kaitlyn Duncan’s comeback season.
After suffering a knee injury last May, which prevented her from playing the final four games of the season — and trickled into summer ball — Duncan was determined to cement her family’s softball legacy at Eastmont High School.
The goal: win districts and help secure the Wildcats’ third bid to state in the last four years.
"(The injury) helped motivate myself to become a better athlete and player," Duncan said Tuesday.
Wildcats head coach Cliff Johnson said her drive was the one silver-lining from last season.
"(We) understood that not having Kaitlyn in the lineup hurt us in districts and she wanted to build on her fantastic sophomore/junior season," Johnson said. You could tell she was hungry.”
Duncan, who earned first-team all-Big 9 and was a state honorable mention as a sophomore, was putting together another splendid season at the time of her injury, batting over .500 with 13 RBIs and just two strikeouts. But having to watch her teammates compete without her stung. It served as motivation for this upcoming season.
She worked out throughout the offseason and during the first week or practice, the team looked sharp and Duncan was already in midseason form.
“She was tearing the cover off the ball during batting practice,” said Johnson, who felt saddened knowing there was no chance for Duncan to build on her stellar high school career.
“The coaching staff was really looking forward to watching her and our other three seniors (Kylee Cordell, Kyah Stanger and Kenzie Young) put it together for their swan song. Not all girls want to be called horsemen, but they were our four horsemen; they set the tone for us these past few years. And they’re the type of kids that keep you coaching.”
The leadership and competitiveness that all four exhibited is something that Johnson said has trickled down to the rest of the program and he commended the four seniors for their hard work and dedication.
“But I can’t say enough about Kaitlyn, the leader amongst leaders, and her family,” Johnson said. “They’ve been (and continue to be) great for Eastmont softball.”
Duncan comes from a softball family. Both her sisters play softball and her dad plays a huge part in the Greater Wenatchee Girls Softball Association (GWGSA). So softball is just a way of life in the Duncan household.
“Growing up, my older sister (Rylee) played for as long as I could remember and I would travel with my family to go watch her,” Kaitlyn said. “Once I could play, we were always at the field. I honestly don’t remember a day we didn’t have softball during the spring.”
The softball diamond became a second home.
“We were obviously very busy and always had something going on but it was always a part of the year that we looked forward to," she said.
Coming into this season, expectations were high for Duncan and the Wildcats. Eastmont lost out on a chance to get to state last season after losing to West Valley High School (Yakima) in the district semifinals, but they had some quality pitchers returning and the four horsemen to buoy the offense.
“We were excited,” Johnson said. “When we lost to West Valley last year we weren’t firing on all cylinders. But we were going to be at full strength this season and added some good new players. The big thing though was that all the kids were on the same page. We only had one full week of practice but my assistant coach and I were pleased with what we saw.”
But ultimately, it was not meant to be. Johnson said he intends to use this season as an important lesson for his future players: playing softball is a privilege.
“It can be taken away by grades, injury, or zombie apocalypse,” Johnson said. “So, just enjoy every chance you get on the field.”
Duncan said she had been toying with the idea of playing softball at Wenatchee Valley College but once she got accepted to the University of Washington her mind was made up. Given that both her parents are UW fans, the decision was a little easier.
Though UW is known for having one of the best softball programs in the country, Duncan plans to focus on her studies and aspires to become a nurse — a resolve that has only been strengthened by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of nurses are getting recognition for being community heroes, and that really motivates me to become like them and work as hard as I can to help others,” Duncan said.