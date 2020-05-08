WENATCHEE — One day while at a volleyball camp at Wenatchee High School, Kaylee Coble, then a seventh-grade gymnast just piquing her interest in pole vaulting, asked her mom Candis to find out what the school record was.
So they wandered along the school's hallway, just a little down from the main gym, into the track section of the records board and glanced up.
“(Kaylee) saw it and was like, ‘12 feet, I’ll beat that,’” Candis said Thursday. “She then became obsessed with breaking that record.”
Coble was a champion gymnast with S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics in Wenatchee, but since gymnastics isn’t an accredited high school sport, she wanted to try pole vaulting.
“Usually gymnasts go into diving or pole vaulting,” Kaylee said. “But one of the older gymnasts I knew pole vaulted and I thought it looked cool.”
Kaylee started that next spring as an eighth-grader at Pioneer. Even at the beginning, Kaylee stood above her contemporaries, placing first in both meets she competed in that season after clearing (5’ 9") and (5’ 6"), respectively.
But more impressively, once she got into high school and began working with coach David Morris regularly, she improved almost every meet.
Her (PR) jumped from (7’ 6"), to (8’ 6"), then to 9 feet, before finally closing out at 10 feet after Kaylee cleared the mark at districts — good enough for fourth place. In a span of two months, Kaylee improved by 2 ½ feet and bested her PR from just a year prior by nearly five feet.
Having a gymnastics background helps, Kaylee said, because of the flexibility and body awareness that’s required in both sports but she also had just a natural ability to fly.
During her sophomore year, Kaylee improved her PR by another foot, winning at districts and placing ninth at state after clearing (10’ 6"). She then won nearly every meet she entered as a junior, taking districts for a second straight year and placing eighth at state.
She never did reach that 12-foot school record, finishing just 6 inches shy.
“When she didn’t (beat the record) last year, she was hell-bent on doing it this spring,” Candis said. “She traveled and talked with different coaches, did tons of specialized weight training at Actualize Sports and Fitness in Wenatchee, and was fully ready to break that record.”
Before the start of this season, Kaylee and fellow senior Carter McGinnis — gunning for the boys’ record of (15’ 1") — wagered $100 on who could beat the school record first. Both were on track to place high at state and surpass the records at some point this spring. Both did in practice, though unfortunately, neither will get the chance to do so in an official meet with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down spring sports.
Even with her senior season being wiped out, coach Morris said, “Kaylee will still be remembered as the second-best female vaulter to have ever competed at Wenatchee High School. And both she and Carter helped create a culture.”
“Kaylee is kind of a funny case because she never vaulted that good in practice, but get her in a meet and she is always reliable. She always placed and definitely was the best in the Big 9.”
Coble said she felt humbled to hear her long-time coach compliment her in such a way.
“It’s pretty crazy to think about because there are so many great athletes who pole-vaulted at WHS,” Kaylee said. She attributed a lot of her success to McGinnis, who pushed her during meets and served as a second coach.
Kaylee, who has been biking and hiking nearly every day since the shutdown, heads to Western Washington University in the fall on an academic and athletic scholarship. She is hopeful there will be a season, but is looking to become one of the Vikings’ lead vaulters during the indoor season.
And she might get a chance to compete with McGinnis, who will be in the same division at SPU.
“They are both very competitive but are like brother and sister,” Candis said. “It’s obviously devastating that they lost the chance to break the school records, and they’ll never get it back, but both are looking ahead at competing and supporting each other in college.”