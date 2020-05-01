CHELAN — Coming into the spring tennis season, seniors Emma McLaren and Tobin Wier were expecting to compete for another medal at the 1B/2A/1A state tournament in Yakima later this month.
McLaren, returning as the sixth-place finisher in girls' singles, and Wier as the eighth-place finisher in boys' singles, both had eyes on the podium for their final season at Chelan High School.
Wier, who played football for the Goats in the fall, had been training all winter — even making the hour-long drive down U.S. 97A a few times a week to play on the indoor courts at the WRAC. McLaren, coming off a state championship in volleyball and wanting to try something new for her final season, planned to transition to doubles.
When those ambitions evaporated in April with the spring season being canceled, “they were both pretty disappointed,” Chelan head tennis coach Marty Roethlisberger said Thursday.
“Both had been playing over the winter and were off to a good start during our first two weeks. It’s kind of a heartbreaker for them. Both had high aspirations; Emma, though she played almost exclusively singles wanted to dabble in doubles after medaling each of the last two years, and Tobin is one of the best tennis players in North Central Washington.”
Despite neither McLaren or Wier considering tennis their “first sport,” both will still be remembered as two of the best tennis players to come through Chelan, according to Roethlisberger, who’s had a handful of kids over the past decade medal at state and be named Caribou Trail League (CTL) Player of the Year.
“They are in the top tier for sure,” Roethlisberger said.
The journey to tennis prominence for both seniors couldn’t have been more juxtaposed.
McLaren started playing with the high school team while at Chelan Middle School, but tennis has always been something she does more for the love of the atmosphere — her “fun sport” as she calls it — without any pressure attached.
Tennis was something that simply kept her active and counterbalanced the intense volleyball season. She just happened to excel at it.
For Wier, who didn’t even pick up a racket until he was in eighth grade, tennis was more of an afterthought coming into high school. He only started playing competitively as a sophomore and rarely trained in the offseason while focusing on football and basketball.
But tennis quickly overtook basketball junior year and Weir dropped the sport this winter to hone his racket skills. While helping lead Chelan to one of its best football seasons in recent memory, Weir still found time to get on the tennis court — scooting out after shifts at Harmony Meadows Tennis and Events Center in Manson to hit a few balls or work on his serve.
He was beginning to develop a well-rounded game that complements his athleticism.
And that’s mainly why Weir felt so confident coming into this season.
“Before my junior year and during that summer leading up to it, I didn’t play that much tennis,” Weir admitted. “I got out a little bit, but not nearly as much as this past summer and winter. After getting eighth last year, I thought 'this is my last year; if I practice more and focus I could make a run at a state title.' Those private school kids play a lot and most are born with a tennis racket in hand, so I knew I had some work to do. It’s just unfortunate that I won’t get to show off all the work I’ve put in.”
Given that football is his main passion, Weir was looking at some smaller NAIA and DII schools to potentially play for in the fall, but he eventually decided to attend Montana State University, where he’s looking to study aviation and become a pilot.
McLaren, meanwhile, signed her letter of intent to play sand volleyball next spring at Cal Poly, where she’ll be looking to make an immediate impact for the Mustangs in the loaded Big West Conference.
“I’m super excited to help them come back even stronger next year,” McLaren said Wednesday. Cal Poly was atop the Big West standings at (7-3) before the shutdown. “There is a preseason tournament in Hawaii and only a certain amount of girls get to travel. So, I’ll be working my absolute hardest to make sure I’m one of those girls.”
Though she hasn’t been able to get out on the beach volleyball courts to practice, McLaren said she’s been working out every day and trying to get as many touches as she can with her dad.
“I’m just trying to make every day count before I leave,” McLaren said.