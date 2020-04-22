LEAVENWORTH — Even with her senior season wiped away by the coronavirus, Truh Merriman will still be remembered as one of the most gifted and accomplished softball players to come through Cascade High School.
Her name is etched in the record books — in quite a few categories.
Merriman in 2019 set school records in batting average (.629), slugging percentage (1.271), on-base percentage (.724), hits (44), runs (55) and tied the previous mark for home runs (9) and RBI’s (43). She was also named Caribou Trail League MVP and made first-team All-State.
“She just tore it up,” Cascade head softball coach Todd Gilbert said Tuesday. “We’ve had probably three or four other girls that she would be right there with. They all had different strengths, but Truh was certainly the best or among the few best all-time players we’ve ever had.”
Despite playing in just three full seasons, Merriman holds Cascade’s career record for batting average (.452), slugging percentage (.833) and on-base percentage (.531). She also is second in career home runs (14).
Had the spring season gone on as planned, Merriman surely would have attained a few more records by the end of May, Gilbert said.
Gilbert, who coached Merriman while she was in eighth grade at Icicle River Middle School, knew she was going to be special.
“I saw right away, she was obviously very talented ballplayer but more than just her physical talent, she had a drive and work ethic,” Gilbert said. “You knew she was going to contribute right away at the high school level.”
Of course, Merriman did a little more than contribute.
In her freshman year, she hit (.299) while driving in 22 runs, and 14 of her 23 hits went for extra-bases. She improved considerably in between her freshman and sophomore year, batting (.444) in her second varsity season while cutting her strikeouts from 20 to 12. She then went off during her junior season, putting together one of the best seasons in school history.
In addition to setting all of those records mentioned above, more than half of her 44 hits went for extra-bases (23) and she struck out only four times. More than seven-times out-of ten, she got on base.
“She just continued to improve each year,” Gilbert said.
And her talents aren’t limited to just the offensive side. Over the past three years, Merriman has been a rock for the Kodiaks defensively — first in centerfield as a freshman and then — as the starting shortstop and No. 2 pitcher behind Sarah Paulson.
“She is a game-changer defensively,” Gilbert said of Merriman, who he also called one of the team’s vocal leaders.
“It would be easy for her to have a big head and be mean to others but she is definitely all about the team. She raises the level of those around her and makes everyone feel good about their contributions. She’s just a pretty special kid and is definitely going to be missed.”
Over the past three years, Cascade has become one of the best softball teams in the area, racking up 50 wins to just 17 losses. Merriman, along with Paulson and Kaija Lovelady, has played a major role in that effort.
“(Merriman) was one of the top players in the league last year and was nominated — along with Sarah — for MVP,” Gilbert said. “The fact (Truh) got it over Sarah explains how integral her on-the-field contributions were. I’m super disappointed for her to not have that chance to get another league title and shot at state.”
Merriman is signed to play at Big Bend Community College next spring, so Gilbert and other Kodiak fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch her play over the next two years.