220824-sports-marinerswins01

The Mariners celebrate their 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals Tuesday in Seattle. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Scott Servais wouldn’t say exactly when and where the metaphorical comparison entered his mind. Perhaps it was on the flight back from Oakland on Sunday evening following a frustrating series loss to the Athletics, capping a road trip that wasn’t awful but could’ve been much better.

Perhaps it came to him on Monday — a day without a game. Did he and his wife, Jill, shop for perhaps a gallon of laundry detergent, a year’s supply of paper towels, a rotisserie chicken or pick up the $1.50 hot dog combo?