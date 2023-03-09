NCW — For anyone with the background and knowledge, there are multiple high school coaching opportunities, head coach and assistant, available throughout the valley and surrounding area. And with spring sports starting, some programs are still shy of a coach or two.
Wenatchee High School is looking for a fastpitch (softball) assistant coach, an assistant coach for their baseball C team, two assistant football coaches, three assistant boys basketball coaches and a boys basketball head coach. For more information, you can visit wenatcheeschools.org/hr.
Cascade High School is looking for a fall cheer coach, winter cheer coach, girls soccer head coach and a volleyball head coach. For more information, you can visit cascadesd.org.
Chelan High School is looking for a winter cheer coach. For more information, you can visit chelanschools.org.
Quincy High School is looking for two assistant boys soccer coaches, two assistant track and field coaches and a unified soccer head coach. For more information, you can visit qsd.wednet.edu.
