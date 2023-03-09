NCW — For anyone with the background and knowledge, there are multiple high school coaching opportunities, head coach and assistant, available throughout the valley and surrounding area. And with spring sports starting, some programs are still shy of a coach or two.

Wenatchee High School is looking for a fastpitch (softball) assistant coach, an assistant coach for their baseball C team, two assistant football coaches, three assistant boys basketball coaches and a boys basketball head coach. For more information, you can visit wenatcheeschools.org/hr.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

