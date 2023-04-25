PESHASTIN — The Cascade High School baseball team lost in a doubleheader to Omak over three weeks ago but that didn’t stop the Kodiaks from holding one of the better teams in the Caribou Trail League to a narrow, 4-1, win Tuesday night.
Cascade (0-9, 1-10-1) had lost their last two games, and Omak (4-6, 9-7) was recently swept by Chelan, but with consistent pitching and a reduction in errors, the Kodiaks reduced what was a 19-run gap three weeks ago to just three, all while suffering a reduction of their own.
Somewhere in the 5th inning, Jaxon Coble was struck in the face by a wild Omak pitch. The Kodiaks were forced to finish the remaining two innings down an outfielder and with an 8-man roster.
“It was an interesting game, to say the least,” said Cascade head coach Brett Isadore. “We played much better defense.”
From the mound, Teddy Everson pitched all seven innings for Cascade.
“He did a fantastic job,” Isadore said.
The Kodiaks hit hard and were able to position runners on second and third base a few different times, putting themselves in a prime position to reduce the deficit.
“We couldn’t get them in,” Isadore said. “It was a well-fought game from both sides.”
Cascade hosts Chelan for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
