PESHASTIN — The Cascade High School baseball team lost in a doubleheader to Omak over three weeks ago but that didn’t stop the Kodiaks from holding one of the better teams in the Caribou Trail League to a narrow, 4-1, win Tuesday night.

Cascade (0-9, 1-10-1) had lost their last two games, and Omak (4-6, 9-7) was recently swept by Chelan, but with consistent pitching and a reduction in errors, the Kodiaks reduced what was a 19-run gap three weeks ago to just three, all while suffering a reduction of their own.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

