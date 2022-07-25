Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Question No. 1: Should Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez have participated in last Monday’s Home Run Derby, in which he wowed the country and staked his claim as a national sensation? An informal press-box survey produced an array of answers, but I think the right one is this — with the benefit of hindsight, no.

Question No: 2: Is the reason Rodriguez has been scratched from the lineup in the past four games — the first three of which resulted in Mariners losses — due to his three rounds in the Derby? A lot less debate on this one. Absolutely.