WENATCHEE — Of the 108 skiers selected for the Pacific Northwest Division to compete at the Western Region Jr. Championships, recently held at different resorts across the nation, 11 of those skiers, 10%, were from North Central Washington.
The U18 men’s and women’s ski event was held in Alyeska, Alaska, March 21-24. Ashton Fretwell, who is affiliated with the Mission Ridge Ski Team (MRST), placed 13th, out of 42, in the men’s slalom with a combined score of 1:51.87. He again finished 13th, out of 59, but in the giant slalom with a time of 1:34.95. George Neff, also from MRST, placed 32nd in the slalom and 39th in the giant slalom. Hannah Barnett finished in 39th place, out of 41, in the women’s slalom.
The U16 men’s and women’s ski event was held in Sun Valley, Idaho March 21-24. Of 64 men competing in the slalom, MRST’s Ulrich Rossi, placed 17th with a time of 1:27.48. He also finished 12th out of 41 in the giant slalom. Braiden Snyder, from the White Pass Ski Team, finished in 43rd for the slalom and 30th for the giant slalom. Steffan Kragh, also from MRST, placed 44th in the slalom and 44th again in the giant slalom.
For the U16 women, Linnea Jarmin, from MRST, placed 36th out of 81 in the slalom with a time of 1:40.26 and 22nd out of 72 with a time of 1:49.72 in the giant slalom. Danielle Peterson, also from MRST, placed 81st in the slalom and 30th in the giant slalom.
The U16 men’s and women’s ski event was held at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, March 23-26. Ryder Kelsey, from MRST, placed 20th in the men’s slalom out of 38 with a time of 1:31.28, and 27th out of 54 in the super-G with a time of 1:00.01. Molly Fretwell, from MRST, placed sixth out of 43 in the women’s slalom with a time of 1:27.68, 12th out of 49 in the giant slalom with a time of 1:56.00, and 20th out of 52 in the super-G with a time of 1:01.36.
