WENATCHEE — Of the 108 skiers selected for the Pacific Northwest Division to compete at the Western Region Jr. Championships, recently held at different resorts across the nation, 11 of those skiers, 10%, were from North Central Washington.

The U18 men’s and women’s ski event was held in Alyeska, Alaska, March 21-24. Ashton Fretwell, who is affiliated with the Mission Ridge Ski Team (MRST), placed 13th, out of 42, in the men’s slalom with a combined score of 1:51.87. He again finished 13th, out of 59, but in the giant slalom with a time of 1:34.95. George Neff, also from MRST, placed 32nd in the slalom and 39th in the giant slalom. Hannah Barnett finished in 39th place, out of 41, in the women’s slalom.



