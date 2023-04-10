WENATCHEE — There’s nothing quite like beginning your 2023 professional indoor football season with a dominant first-half and late fourth-quarter comeback to rally the crowd and win in dramatic fashion.
The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks hosted the Idaho Horsemen, a team that had just trounced the Las Vegas Kings 70-12, at the Town Toyota Center on Saturday night and won, 38-34.
The game was a series of emotional ups and downs. The Skyhawks leapt to an early 12-0 lead in the first quarter but the Horsemen quickly tied it back up before the quarter ended.
The Skyhawks shut out Idaho in the second quarter while putting eight points up on the scoreboard to balloon their lead at halftime, 20-12.
The second half would finish with two lead changes. At one point, the Skyhawks led 32-20 but back-to-back touchdowns finally gave the Horseman a 34-32 lead in the fourth quarter. Wenatchee rallied in the final minutes to earn the game-winning touchdown, 38-34.
The Skyhawks host the Las Vegas Kings at the Town Toyota Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone