WENATCHEE — There’s nothing quite like beginning your 2023 professional indoor football season with a dominant first-half and late fourth-quarter comeback to rally the crowd and win in dramatic fashion.

The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks hosted the Idaho Horsemen, a team that had just trounced the Las Vegas Kings 70-12, at the Town Toyota Center on Saturday night and won, 38-34.



