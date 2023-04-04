Wenatchee — The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks are gearing up for an exciting matchup against the Idaho Horsemen at 7 p.m. Sunday. This will be the Skyhawks' first home game of the season and they are eager to put on a show for their fans.
The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks are a professional indoor football team and compete in the American West Football Conference and are known for their high-scoring offense and tough defense.
Led by Head Coach Rico Brown, the Skyhawks are looking to make a statement this season and show that they are a force to be reckoned with.
The Idaho Horsemen, on the other hand, are a seasoned team with a strong history in indoor football. Based in Nampa, Idaho, they also compete in the American West Football Conference and have a loyal following of fans. Led by Head Coach Chris Reynolds, the Horsemen are looking to add another win to their record and continue their winning streak.
This game promises to be a thrilling matchup between two talented teams. Fans can expect to see some of the best players in indoor football battling it out on the field. The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks are expecting a packed house for this game, so fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.
"We're excited to kick off our home season against the Idaho Horsemen," said Brown. "Our fans have been waiting for this moment and we're ready to put on a show for them. We know the Horsemen are a tough team, but we're up for the challenge."
Tickets for the game can be purchased online at www.wvskyhawks.com/tickets or the Town Toyota Center box office. For more information about the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks, visit our website at wvskyhawks.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone