Wenatchee — The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks are gearing up for an exciting matchup against the Idaho Horsemen at 7 p.m. Sunday. This will be the Skyhawks' first home game of the season and they are eager to put on a show for their fans.

The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks are a professional indoor football team and compete in the American West Football Conference and are known for their high-scoring offense and tough defense.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?