EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont’s game against Kamiakin was a tale of two halves.

“I told them that if we would have come out in the second half like we did in the first half, the game would have never got away from us,” said first-year coach Kishaun Williams.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?