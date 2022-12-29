World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Elizabeth Heinz looks to pass the ball to a teammate at mid court while defended by Kamiakin High's Leana Lepe, right, in the first half of Wednesday night's basketball game at Eastmont High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Kamiakin High's Liv Whitemarsh, center, and Eastmont High's Lauren Phythian, left, and Bella Otterstetter all wrestle for the basketball during Wednesday night's game at Eastmont High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Elizabeth Heinz looks to pass the ball to a teammate at mid court while defended by Kamiakin High's Leana Lepe, right, in the first half of Wednesday night's basketball game at Eastmont High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Kamiakin High's Liv Whitemarsh, center, and Eastmont High's Lauren Phythian, left, and Bella Otterstetter all wrestle for the basketball during Wednesday night's game at Eastmont High School.
EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont’s game against Kamiakin was a tale of two halves.
“I told them that if we would have come out in the second half like we did in the first half, the game would have never got away from us,” said first-year coach Kishaun Williams.
Less than two minutes into the game, the Braves had taken an 11-2 lead. By the end of the first quarter, Eastmont trailed 28-12. At the game’s final buzzer, it was a 92-48 loss.
Williams said the sluggish play was partially due to the three days off the team had.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re tired. If we’re down, we still have to fight,” Williams said. “We still have to find it within ourselves to dig deep, to work hard.”
For the Braves, a full-court press in the first quarter did the talking on offense. It caused turnovers and errant passes and suffocated Eastmont’s scoring opportunities.
The Braves continued with strong play for the second quarter with an equally strong result, entering the locker room with a 59-22 lead, again aided by a strong defensive effort.
“I had to get on them,” Williams said, describing her halftime message. “This was a psychological game. We’re in our head, mentally. So, that’s what I had to point out to them. They’re not beating us, we’re beating ourselves.”
That point seemed to resonate.
The Wildcats returned from the break with an renewed intensity that led to turnovers on defense and quick points on offense. Eastmont cracked the Braves’ defensive code and opened the second half on a 14-3 run to cut the lead to 62-36 four minutes into the third quarter.
“Anytime they have a mental breakdown, they can’t feel sorry for themselves,” Williams said. “They have to look within themselves and say, ‘what can I do, personally, to turn it over?'”
The improved play continued through the third quarter, with the Wildcats outscoring the Braves 20-14. But the first-half deficit proved too deep for Eastmont, and the Wildcats trailed 73-42 entering the third quarter.
Eastmont fell further behind in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 19-6 in the final period.
“I said, ‘I’m okay with us losing, but it’s about how we’re going lose,’” Williams said. “So let’s go out there and give them a fight.”
Big leads are nothing new for the Braves. The top team in the Mid-Columbia, Kamiakin entered Wednesday with a 4-1 record and an average margin of victory of 33 points. Their sole defeat came against Davis, a three-point loss back on Dec. 17.
For Eastmont, Wednesday’s game was a blip on the radar of what had been a strong stretch. After dropping their first four games, Eastmont has rebounded to take three of the net four, earning victories over Wenatchee and Curtis. A week ago, the team beat Federal Way by 40 points.
“I told them it was going to take a unit in order for us to be successful going forward,” Williams said.
The Wildcats will have a few days to unwind and reflect as we get ready to welcome in the new year, before returning to action to take on Sunnyside at home Friday, Jan. 6.
But don't expect the Wildcats to take it easy.
“Now they see for themselves that even if coach gives us three days off, we still have to work on our own, on our own downtime,” she said. “I’m okay with this because they know now going into this new year’s break, they have to be working on their own.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone