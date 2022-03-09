WENATCHEE — The Trail Smoke Eaters scored twice in the first five minutes of gameplay Wednesday. The Wild kept the Smoke Eaters off the board for the game’s remainder, but those two goals were all the Smoke Eaters needed for a 2-1 victory.
The Wild entered the game 7th in the Interior Conference while the Smoke Eaters found themselves in the 8th spot. Both have already secured a playoff spot. Trail beat Wenatchee in three previous matchups this season, and they will face off four more times as the season enters the home stretch.
When two teams with similar levels of success square off, the result is usually a tight game. Wednesday was no exception.
According to the adage, where there’s smoke, there’s a flame. The Smoke Eaters got hot early, with Teddy Lagerback scoring their first goal 92 seconds into the first period. Lagerback scored again minutes later to take a 2-0 lead.
Wenatchee made a goalie change following the goal, with Andy Vlaha taking over for Tyler Shea. Wild coach Chris Clark said the swap was an effort to change momentum.
“It was not a good start for us at all,” Clark said. “Andy did an unbelievable job when he came in.”
Quinn Emerson got the Wild on the board with 2:33 left in the first period, with assists by both Cade Littler and Ean Somoza.
Neither team found the back of the net for the remainder of the game, but the gameplay certainly wasn’t dull. The Wild and Smoke Eaters traded hard hits and roughhoused throughout the period.
“It’s just that time of year,” Clark said. “Every game you play is a big game, a meaningful game, so emotions are running high. I don’t think that was any more chippy or less chippy than any other game we’ve played this year.”
Things settled down in the third period, though neither team found much success on offense.
“We got to slide our bottom hand down a little bit and get pucks upstairs,” Clark said. “I think we had lots of pucks laying in the paint for us to get to. You’ve got to give their goalie credit.”
Wenatchee now ventures out on a quick two-game road trip to West Kelowna and Salmon Arm. The Wild return to the TTC’s ice on March 17, after mask and vaccine mandates get lifted this weekend. The wild have four remaining home games in the regular season.
