LAKE WENATCHEE — With a steady flow of sockeye salmon exceeding preseason expectations, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced this week that Lake Wenatchee will open for a sockeye season Monday, doing so for the first time since 2017.
According to Chad Jackson, fish program manager for WDFW’s North Central Region, the forecast for sockeye returning to Lake Wenatchee is expected to top 35,000, well above the escapement target of 23,000. The preseason forecast for sockeye at the mouth of the Columbia River was 246,300 before being later upgraded to 343,400.
The season runs Aug. 3 to Sept. 7, with a daily limit of four sockeye (minimum 12 inches). Anglers must release all bull trout, steelhead and Chinook salmon; no bait or scent is allowed. Two-pole fishing is permitted with a valid two-pole endorsement.
Also beginning Monday, anglers will be allowed to keep up to four sockeye on the Columbia River in the pools upstream of Priest Rapids Dam.
Season dates for each section of the river:
- From Priest Rapids Dam to Rock Island Dam: Aug. 3 through Aug. 31.
- From Rock Island Dam to Wells Dam: Aug. 3 through Oct. 15.
- From Wells Dam to the Highway 173 Bridge at Brewster: Aug. 3 through Sept.15.
- From the Highway 173 Bridge at Brewster to the rock jetty at the upstream shoreline of Foster Creek (Douglas County side): Aug. 3 through Oct. 15.
The daily limit in each section is six salmon (two adult hatchery Chinook and four sockeye).