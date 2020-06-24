WENATCHEE — The preseason forecast for sockeye salmon into the Columbia River is 240,000, which has anglers excited as a sockeye fishing season appears to be on the horizon.
Chad Jackson, the district fish biologist for Northcentral region of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the numbers of sockeye were high enough in the preseason forecast to start planning for a sockeye sportfishing season.
“The season in the upper Columbia from Priest Rapids to Wells Dam will open July 1 and run through Aug. 31,” Jackson said. “From Wells Dam to the Highway 17 Bridge will be a little later opening, on July 16. The reason for that is a combination of minimizing impacts to ESA listed spring Chinook as well as to help with Chinook brood stocking for Chief Joseph Hatchery.”
There is a limit of two sockeye salmon per day. All other salmon should be released. Barbed hooks will be allowed and anglers can use two poles with a valid two-pole endorsement license.
All these rules will be reflected in the WDFW pamphlet, Jackson said, which will be available in printed form or online.
A sockeye fishing season at Lake Wenatchee looks promising with a preseason forecast of just under 40,000. Jackson said they have to wait and see on the sockeye season at Lake Wenatchee.
“We track that at Tumwater Dam. The minimum spawning escapement is 23,000, so we usually like to see 4,000 to 5,000 fish above that so we know that more are coming to open the season,” Jackson said. “ If the numbers shape up, we’ll do something through emergency regulation sometime probably late July, early August like usual.”
Leavenworth resident, Dave Graybill, known as the Fishin’ Magician, is part of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission. He said the return of sockeye salmon in recent years has been pretty big. In 2015, a half-million sockeye came into the Columbia River.
“That was a year we had extremely high temperatures and drought,” Graybill said. “A lot of those fish did not survive. The sockeye seem to be very fragile in terms of their survivability in warm water. I remember driving up Tumwater Canyon and you could see dead sockeye on the shore. We lost a lot of fish but we had a very good survival which provided for a very good sport fishing season.”
A sockeye salmon season on Lake Wenatchee is always extremely popular. Graybill said you’ll normally see 150-to-175 boats on the water. It’s nothing to have to wait two hours to get your boat in the water and two hours to get it out. There only one boat launch at Lake Wenatchee.
The reason the sockeye season at Lake Wenatchee so popular, Graybill said, is because the fishing is “extremely” good.
“The last time we had a good season up there — I would have two people on my boat with me and we would have three limits on the first day in less than an hour. The second day it might take us 90 minutes and the third day longer as all the boat traffic scatters the fish,” Graybill said. “The fish in Lake Wenatchee are bigger than the Columbia River fish. Sockeye are the premium salmon for eating.”
The prospects for future sockeye seasons on the Columbia River is really a bright spot, Graybill said.
The Confederated Tribes in Canada recently built a sockeye hatchery with the capacity to release 5-million sockeye smolts. However, it’s been tough in recent years, Graybill noted. The water temperatures have been too warm.
“Once we get some consistent seasons and the releases from that hatchery kick in, then we’ll have consistent robust returns of sockeye every year,” Graybill said. “We try our best to allow for escapement to that hatchery, just for the future.”
Another sockeye related project is happening at Lake Cle Elum. The Yakima Tribe is reintroducing sockeye to Lake Cle Elum. Graybill said the good news is the tribe has the funding.
The problem with reservoirs, like Lake Cle Elum, is the water level gets real high or real low, Graybill said.
“You have to have enough water for the fish to get into the lake and you have to have the ability to release them downstream,” Graybill said. “The tribe got funding for a new set of gates on that dam at Lake Cle Elum, so they can get those fish released downstream. That is advancing very nicely. It’s a great project.”
While everything seems favorable for a sockeye sportfishing season, Jackson said nothing is set in stone at this point.
“We have been warning folks — while we are encouraged by the Sockeye forecast, we’re still relatively new at predicting the numbers. There will be a run-size update next week. If the run really starts to tank, there is the possibility of an emergency closure. We’re hoping that doesn’t happen,” Jackson said.