SEATTLE — The Sounders acquired Heber from New York City FC, the club announced Thursday. NYCFC received $400,000 in guaranteed general allocation money (GAM), stretched across two years, in exchange for the forward.

Heber (pronounced EH-ber) joined NYCFC in 2019 and scored 30 goals in 88 appearances across all competitions for the Pigeons.



