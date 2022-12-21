SEATTLE — The Sounders will open their 2023 MLS season Feb. 26 against the Colorado Rapids at Lumen Field, the league announced Tuesday.

The 34-match schedule will feature six Cascadia games against Portland and Vancouver and a doubleheader with NWSL side OL Reign.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.