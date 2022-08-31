Purchase Access

It happened, again. The slow reaction after an improbable goal, questionable penalty calls, a lead lost.

The trifecta of woes led to a 3-2 Sounders loss against Orlando City in a muggy match at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday night. The Sounders (10-15-3) remain below the playoff line in the Western Conference and set a franchise record for most losses in a season.



