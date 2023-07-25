Some lessons professionals are supposed to learn as youths. Play until a referee's whistle is blown is a basic one.

The Sounders got a painful refresher Saturday at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. They had a case in wanting a yellow or penalty called moments into the second half against Real Salt Lake. But as striker Raul Ruidiaz, midfielder Joao Paulo and others flung arms in protest, RSL was halfway downfield with a counterattack.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.