The Sounders expanded their ownership group to add three partner families with experience in tech and land acquisition and have ties to soccer, the club announced Wednesday.

The families of Amazon executive Adam Selipsky, Redapt co-founder Rick Cantu and real estate developer Jay Stein join an extensive list of Sounders owners that also includes Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr., musician Macklemore and former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.



