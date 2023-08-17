The Sounders expanded their ownership group to add three partner families with experience in tech and land acquisition and have ties to soccer, the club announced Wednesday.
The families of Amazon executive Adam Selipsky, Redapt co-founder Rick Cantu and real estate developer Jay Stein join an extensive list of Sounders owners that also includes Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr., musician Macklemore and former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Adrian Hanauer, who's had a financial stake in the team since 2001 when it played in the United Soccer League, remains majority owner of the Sounders. The club is worth $660 million, according to figures released in April 2023 by Statista. The total places the Sounders eighth among MLS teams but doesn't account for Inter Miami signing Lionel Messi in July and the addition of St. Louis City SC this season.
"The Selipskys, Cantus and Steins are joining the Rave Green as the club enters a critical and exciting time in its history," Hanauer said in a news release. The front office is in the midst of a rebrand to celebrate the Sounders' 50th season in 2024 and the opening of its first training facility/headquarters in Renton.
"These additions bring the team successful, respected and passionate leaders in innovative spaces, as well as deep connections and diversity of insight that strengthens our club and pushes our organizational goals forward," Hanauer said. "Sounders FC has never been content to stand in place; we're a club that has led the way in every league of which we've been a part and our goal is to continue to capture that spirit of innovation and drive to achieve. [Wednesday's] announcement is a continuation of that ethos."
Selipsky joins with his wife, Laura. Adam was raised in Seattle and is CEO of Amazon Web Services, the world's largest cloud service provider. He also leads Worldwide Sustainability across Amazon.
Rick and Jamie Cantu are Washingtonians and longtime soccer enthusiasts. Rick started Redapt as computer refurbishing and reselling and it has evolved to a full-service systems integrator.
Stein is president of Sand Capital, a privately held real estate investment company, and the Scottsdale division of Sandor, the largest privately held shopping center developers in the nation. Stein and his cousin David also head a group that owns 25% of the Colorado Rockies, are partners in English side Leeds United FC and are acquiring a minority position in a yet-to-be-named NWSL team.
"As Sounders FC looks ahead to the next six to eight years, the exploration of calculated strategic investments is key to expanding the organization's reach and influence," Hugh Weber, Sounders president of business operations, said in a news release. "I'm looking forward to the ways in which Adam, Rick, Jay and their families — with their collective expertise and scope — will positively affect this path forward."
Seattle (10-8-6) returns to league competition Sunday when it hosts Atlanta United (9-7-8) at Lumen Field. The Sounders are fourth in Western Conference standings, five points back from St. Louis' lead.
Correction: Sounders owner Jay Stein owns part of the Colorado Rockies, not the Rapids as previously reported.
