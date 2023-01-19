TUKWILA — Sounders duo Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan have both signed long-term contract extensions with the club, the players confirmed Wednesday. The deals, which are expected to be five-year contracts, make it possible for the stars to retire from MLS having played with only one team.

The Sounders are expected to make an announcement this week.



