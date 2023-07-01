Sounders forward Jordan Morris was named to the MLS All-Star Game, the league announced Tuesday.

Morris was voted onto the 26-player roster that will be led by D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney. A combined vote from fans, MLS players and media named 12 stars to the lineup. Rooney picked another 12 players and MLS commissioner Don Garber designated two.



