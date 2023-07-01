Sounders forward Jordan Morris was named to the MLS All-Star Game, the league announced Tuesday.
Morris was voted onto the 26-player roster that will be led by D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney. A combined vote from fans, MLS players and media named 12 stars to the lineup. Rooney picked another 12 players and MLS commissioner Don Garber designated two.
The All-Star Game is July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The MLS stars will face English side Arsenal FC.
Morris, 28, is making his second All-Star appearance since signing with the Sounders in 2016. He leads the Rave Green with nine goals this season, which ranks sixth in the league. His 61 career goals across all competitions for Seattle is third all-time in club history.
The U.S. international's highlight match was a road win against Sporting Kansas City in March. Morris had four goals a club record for a player in a single match. His most recent goal was against the New York Red Bulls in May, which is also the last time the Sounders (8-7-5) collected a win.
Seattle, which is third in Western Conference standings, hosts the Houston Dynamo (8-8-3) at Lumen Field on Saturday. The visitors are two points behind the Sounders in the West table.
Morris is unavailable for selection due to being called up by the U.S. men's national team for the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament. The Mercer Island native started and played 54 minutes in the USMNT's group stage opener against Jamaica last week, a 1-1 draw.
