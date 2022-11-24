191211-sprots-garth01 (copy)

Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey. Lagerwey will leave the Sounders to become the President and CEO of Atlanta United

 Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times

SEATTLE — Sounders FC executive Garth Lagerwey is leaving Seattle to join Atlanta United, the two clubs announced Tuesday.

Lagerwey, who had served as the Sounders' general manager and president since 2015, becomes the second staff member the Eastern Conference club has plucked from Seattle. United coach Gonzo Pineda, a former Sounders player and assistant coach, accepted the position in Atlanta in August 2021.



