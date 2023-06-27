Stefan Frei likes to count the positives where others might see a frustrating night.

The keeper's Sounders haven't won a match in a month after a 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC on Saturday night. But one goal-line clearance by Sounders defender Nouhou and three saves by Frei combined for an eighth shutout at Lumen Field.



