TUKWILA — Sounders keeper Stefan Frei suffered a concussion and will not play Saturday, coach Brian Schmetzer confirmed Friday. The club is preparing to have Stefan Cleveland in goal for the road match against Cascadia rival Vancouver.

Frei, 37, hasn’t missed an MLS match since Seattle’s 2022 regular-season finale in October. The Sounders were already eliminated from postseason contention and Frei was rested due to a ligament tear in his rib cage, which he played through the previous three matches.