There likely won't be a Sounders match with more equal footing than Sunday's against Atlanta United.

The sides were kicked out of the monthlong Leagues Cup tournament in the group stage, giving similar time to prepare for the MLS restart to the regular season. The clubs are also familiar with each other despite being in different conferences.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.