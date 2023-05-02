Because success in Utah is practically nonexistent for the Sounders, a match of misses made for an evening thriller against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.
Skill mixed with wonder if that was the shot attempt that would result in the Sounders' second all-time regular-season win at America First Field. The antagonist was even in position to deliver the heartbreaker Seattle has suffered through since 2011, but RSL forward Bertin Jacquesson's right-footed look from outside the box brushed over goal in the 84th minute.
The match ended in a goalless draw, bringing the Sounders to a 1-11-4 record in Utah. It's another shift in the pattern against RSL. Seattle's 2-0 win at Lumen Field in March ended a four-match losing streak against Salt Lake.
"On a luckier day, a tiny bit sharper day, we walk away winning 2-0," Sounders keeper Stefan Frei said. "There's tons of positives to take from the other side. We limited their chances and they have some firepower themselves. So, I look at this as a positive result."
Frei also collected his sixth clean sheet, which leads MLS. But the Sounders (6-2-2), who moved into first in the Western Conference standings, didn't leave Utah unscathed. Reserve left back Kelyn Rowe had to be assisted off the field in second-half stoppage time with an apparent knee injury.
Rowe was shown on the television broadcast yelling at fans. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said some of the 20,714 in attendance felt Rowe was "embellishing" his injury. He will be evaluated when the team returns to Seattle.
"The taunting and the stuff that I heard, very classless," Frei said. "I love a good atmosphere. I love heckling and all that. I get it as a goalkeeper all the time. But there's a line that was crossed and I'm upset about that. Stay classy out there. We're people. We're humans. There's livelihoods at stake."
The sides were tamed early by referee Nima Saghafi, who showed yellow cards to star players. Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo was booked in the 8th minute for barreling in studs up on a tackle. RSL's Jefferson Savarino, who has three goals and three assists this season, was shown a yellow in the 9th minute for a bad tackle against Alex Roldan.
Saghafi showed eight yellows overall, RSL midfielder Pablo Ruiz getting sent off in second-half stoppage time with a second yellow. They played a man down for about three minutes.
RSL had already increased the pressure when Salt Lake coach Pablo Mastroeni subbed on club captain Damir Kreilach in the 81st minute. He helped create some daring moments, yet nothing to test Frei.
"It's difficult when they're bringing on players like Kreilach and some fast wingers," Roldan said. "Overall the response from the backline and even the players up above and players that came in, we did well. ...These are results that we didn't get last year. Sometimes points on the road are crucial and we had a good showing (Saturday)."
The opening half was still filled with entertaining misses. Sounders midfielder Leo Chu had supreme ball control on the right wing to get a pass in the box to Heber for an attempt in the 21st minute. RSL keeper Zac MacMath batted the ball away.
Joao Paulo in the 29th minute had a lovely touch to an awaiting Heber and Jordan Morris at the near post. Heber ended up taking the shot but was defended well and sliced it wide of goal.
RSL (3-5-1) had a quick response in the 30th minute when Andrés Gómez split two Sounders defenders outside the box for a long-distance strike. Frei punched the ball high and had to keep his eye on the landing, dunking it on top of the net to prevent a close-range attempt.
Frei played his angles right again in the 45th minute to save forward Rubio Rubin's right-footed attempt from deep.
Morris opened the second half connecting with a Roldan cross to head the ball into goal, only to watch it float past it. He had another look center of goal in the 77th minute but kicked it high over the crossbar.
Seattle has a week to prepare for its next match. The Sounders play a winless Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field on May 7.
