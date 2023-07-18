Perhaps it was unrealistic to think Saturday would be a bounty of goals for the Sounders. Coach Brian Schmetzer had all his first-choice players available for the first time in months, yet some hadn't been back a week while others were still shaking off rust from recent injuries.

The ideal starting lineup with midfielder Nico Lodeiro and forward Jordan Morris on the bench against FC Dallas was promising. The stars subbed on after the hour mark but the announced crowd of 32,753 at Lumen Field departed into the night still parched for goals.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.