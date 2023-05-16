Regional domination is possible. But it's Los Angeles FC holding the blueprint, not the Sounders.

The reigning MLS Cup champions are still alive to collect every regional trophy possible this season for a top-flight, stateside team after a lineup with mostly teenagers collected a U.S. Open Cup win Tuesday. LAFC will begin a CONCACAF Champions League final series against Mexican side Club Leon later this month, is fifth in MLS Supporters' Shield standings and awaits its fate for the summer Leagues Cup tournament and MLS playoffs, of course.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?