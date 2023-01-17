Mark Few (copy)

Gonzaga coach Mark Few, seen here during a lost last season to Saint Mary's, added South Korean forward Jun Seok Yeo to the Zags roster.

 The Spokesman-Review/Tyler Tjomsland

Jun Seok Yeo, a forward from South Korea and the leading scorer at the 2021 U19 FIBA World Cup that featured ex-Zag Chet Holmgren and projected top NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama, has joined the Bulldogs' basketball program, the school announced Monday.

The 20-year-old who most recently played at Korea University in Seoul, is enrolled in classes at Gonzaga and will practice with the Bulldogs for the remainder of the season but won't be eligible to suit up for the team until 2023-24.



