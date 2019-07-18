KELOWNA, British Columbia — Henrik Reinertsen’s summer might be coming to a close with the AppleSox, but he leaves Wenatchee (19-17) on a good note after having one of his best outings of the season.
The junior was efficient and filled up the zone, allowing Kelowna just two runs on seven hits and no walks in six innings of work. Of course, it helps when your offense can put up double-digits in the first four innings, which Wenatchee did, highlighted by a two-out, three-run home run from Johnny Sage in the second.
“It felt good off the bat and I knew if I got it up there in the air it would go,” Sage said to AppleSox broadcaster Joel Norman after the 11-8 win. “I was glad to give the team some runs early.”
Sage was later pulled the next inning after rolling his ankle on a pop fly, but his replacement, Kody Darcy came through with a clutch two-out, two-run double to push the lead to 9-1 the third inning.
“I tweaked it a little bit, but I did some stretches and got some ice on it. It’(ll) be no problem for Bellingham,” Sage said.
The Sox tacked on their final two runs in the fourth, plating both on consecutive RBI sac-flys from Connor Kiffer and Justin Lutz. Wenatchee mustered only two hits through the final five innings, but the lead they built proved too large for Kelowna.
The Falcons made a run in the seventh and plated five to pull within four, but Ryan Isler and Landon Schrier closed the door over the final two innings to give Wenatchee it’s second consecutive sweep.
Wenatchee remains scorching, having won seven of their first nine games in the second half. The AppleSox sit atop the North, a half-game ahead of Victoria.
“The Sox are hot,” head coach Kyle Krustangel said at the end of his interview with Norman.
“I think the story of this team is when we get that lead early we play confident, loose, free and easy. And that’s why we keep collecting wins. We keep putting ourselves in situations to collect sweeps… hopefully, we can keep this thing going so we can bring some more people out to the park to watch some quality baseball.”
The Sox head off to Bellingham for an important three-game set with the Bells over the weekend. Wenatchee just swept Bellingham at home, so another series win could be huge for the AppleSox as they make their second-half push. Wenatchee pivoted from a disappointing loss to Bend last Wednesday and has really come together over the past week. The pitching staff, for the most part, has been lights out. And the hitting substantial.
With Sage’s homerun, the AppleSox have launched seven in their last five games, and are currently second in the WCL with 25 team home runs – Victoria leads with 29.
“Henrik was filling it up and he’s tough to square up with his arm slot,” Krustangel said, “He’s got great stuff and we keep rolling. Our team chemistry is extremely close, like a group of brothers. In summer ball it’s a lot about yourself, but all of that is put to the side. These guys are playing for each other and trying to make the playoffs. It’s exciting to come to the yard every day with these guys.”
First pitch Friday night is at 6:35 p.m.