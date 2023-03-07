LEAVENWORTH — After a bright and warm opening to the Winter Special Olympics on Friday at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, the clouds rolled into the valley overnight and socked in the remainder of the weekend.

The dull light and temperature drop could do nothing to dampen the athlete’s spirits. Throughout every snowshoe sprint or x-country ski lap, the audience tracked the progress of any given event as spectators and athletes alike cheered each other on as they made their way around a course.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?