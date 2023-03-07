World photo/Rand Stevens Eric Stewart, with the Icicle Trackers, participates in the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games Cross Country Ski 1K race at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery on Sunday
World photo/Rand Stevens Alex Darlington, with the Icicle Trackers, participates in the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games Cross Country Ski 1K race at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery on Sunday.
World photo/Rand Stevens Sarah Stanley, with the Skihawks, participates in the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games Cross Country Ski 4x1 Unified Relay race at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery on Sunday.
World photo/Rand Stevens Athletes celebrate each other's podium finishes at the end of the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games 4x1K Unified Relay race at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery on Sunday.
World photo/Rand Stevens Eric Stewart, with the Icicle Trackers, participates in the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games Cross Country Ski 1K race at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery on Sunday
World photo/Rand Stevens
World photo/Rand Stevens Alex Darlington, with the Icicle Trackers, participates in the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games Cross Country Ski 1K race at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery on Sunday.
World photo/Rand Stevens Sarah Stanley, with the Skihawks, participates in the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games Cross Country Ski 4x1 Unified Relay race at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery on Sunday.
World photo/Rand Stevens Athletes celebrate each other's podium finishes at the end of the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games 4x1K Unified Relay race at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery on Sunday.
LEAVENWORTH — After a bright and warm opening to the Winter Special Olympics on Friday at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, the clouds rolled into the valley overnight and socked in the remainder of the weekend.
The dull light and temperature drop could do nothing to dampen the athlete’s spirits. Throughout every snowshoe sprint or x-country ski lap, the audience tracked the progress of any given event as spectators and athletes alike cheered each other on as they made their way around a course.
The competition has grown during the three-year hiatus, especially snowshoeing. This year the field included 48 x-country and 45 snowshoe athletes. Dave Lenox, an event organizer, remembered how it used to be.
“The last time we did snowshoeing, which was 2019, we had nine athletes and they only did the 50-meter sprint,” he said. “This time we have all these events — the 1500 meter and relays — the sport has really grown.”
He has seen the quality of the athletes improve over the years due to better coaching and an increase in popularity.
“We had a race Saturday that was eight one-hundredths of a second between first and second,” he said. “One of these relays was decided by a second.”
They competed intensely but had enthusiasm and good-natured humor toward themselves and others.
“It’s sports the way it should be,” Lenox said.
Spectators often saw vibrant tutus above busy legs, hats with antlers, or ears, flopping with every stride or cheer, and streaks of face paint across rosy cheeks. Music bumped from speakers and impromptu dance circles would materialize out of thin air.
“If you can ski or snowshoe that’s great, but if you don’t, that’s okay. There is always something for a volunteer to do,” Lenox said. “We’re always growing. It’s a great place to bring the kids out. It’s just fun to watch.”
Snowpack permitting, the event will return next year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone